WATCH: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya fall off bike while celebrating ODI series win over Bangladesh
Mendis and all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya met with an accident while taking a victory lap after the match on one of the two motorcycles that was presented in the post-match ceremony.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Sri Lanka completed a 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in the One-Day Internationals (ODI) series on 31 July by coasting to a 122-run win in the dead rubber. Batting first, the hosts rode on half-centuries from Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews to score a formidable 294/8 in their allotted 50 overs.
In reply, Bangladesh crumbled to 172 all-out with Soumya Sarkar offering sole resistance with a patient knock of 69 runs.
Sri Lanka's moment of joy, however, had a brief moment of consternation when Mendis and all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya met with an accident after the match. The duo was taking a victory lap after the match on one of the two motorcycles that was presented in the post-match ceremony.
Jayasuriya, who was reportedly riding the bike, lost control and the two-wheeler skidded on the Premadasa turf. As soon as the bike fell, a host of security guards rushed to the players for help, who emerged unharmed from the fall.
A video of the accident has since gone viral.
Earlier in the match, Mendis scored 54 runs from 58 deliveries which included five fours and one six. He shared a 101-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Mathews.
Jayasuriya scored 13 runs from 7 balls and bowled six overs for 40 runs.
Updated Date:
Aug 02, 2019 12:23:59 IST
Also See
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Hosts name 22-man squad for ODIs; Tamim Iqbal to captain Tigers in absence of injured Mashrafe Mortaza
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Avishka Fernando's 82 off 75 balls powers hosts to series victory with clinical seven-wicket win
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Captain Dimuth Karunaratne impressed with hosts' bench strength displayed in ODI series sweep