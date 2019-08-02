First Cricket
WATCH: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya fall off bike while celebrating ODI series win over Bangladesh

Mendis and all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya met with an accident while taking a victory lap after the match on one of the two motorcycles that was presented in the post-match ceremony.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 02, 2019 12:23:59 IST

Sri Lanka completed a 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in the One-Day Internationals (ODI) series on 31 July by coasting to a 122-run win in the dead rubber. Batting first, the hosts rode on half-centuries from Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews to score a formidable 294/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh crumbled to 172 all-out with Soumya Sarkar offering sole resistance with a patient knock of 69 runs.

Sri Lanka's moment of joy, however, had a brief moment of consternation when Mendis and all-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya met with an accident after the match. The duo was taking a victory lap after the match on one of the two motorcycles that was presented in the post-match ceremony.

Jayasuriya, who was reportedly riding the bike, lost control and the two-wheeler skidded on the Premadasa turf. As soon as the bike fell, a host of security guards rushed to the players for help, who emerged unharmed from the fall.

A video of the accident has since gone viral.

Earlier in the match, Mendis scored 54 runs from 58 deliveries which included five fours and one six. He shared a 101-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Mathews.

Jayasuriya scored 13 runs from 7 balls and bowled six overs for 40 runs.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2019 12:23:59 IST

