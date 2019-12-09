First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | 3rd Place Play-off Dec 09, 2019
NEP vs MDV
Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
WI in IND | 2nd T20I Dec 08, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
SL in PAK Dec 11, 2019
PAK vs SL
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 11, 2019
UAE vs SCO
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Watch: Snake delays start of Andhra's Ranji Trophy opener against defending champions Vidarbha

Just when the umpires and the players were walking to the middle, a snake was spotted on the field and it resulted in a few minutes delay.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 09, 2019 11:42:04 IST

It was a pleasant morning in Vijaywada. The conditions were perfect for the opening day's action between Andhra and Vidarbha in the new Ranji Trophy season with no delays expected. Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field first. However, the day's action did not start on time. It was neither the rain nor bees swarming the field. It was neither ferocious lightning nor a car making its way to the middle.

This time, it was a snake.

Just when the umpires and the players were walking to the middle, a snake was spotted on the field and it resulted in a delay of few minutes.

In a video put by the BCCI, the snake was seen slithering across the field as groundstaff tried to chase the reptile away.

The players waited for the serpent to leave the field and then Day 1 action got underway at Vijaywada's Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground.

Andhra face a tough task in their opening match as they take defending champions Vidarbha. The western India team had clinched the prestigious title two times in a row and will aim to make it a hat-trick this season. Andhra's team is captained by India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 11:42:04 IST

Tags : Andhra, BCCI, Cricket, Faiz Fazal, Ranji Trophy, SportsTracker, Test Cricket, Vidarbha, Vijaywada

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all