Watch: Snake delays start of Andhra's Ranji Trophy opener against defending champions Vidarbha
Just when the umpires and the players were walking to the middle, a snake was spotted on the field and it resulted in a few minutes delay.
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Live Now
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs SAU Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 75 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs SLW Bangladesh Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 BHU Vs MDV Maldives beat Bhutan by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Dec 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 11th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Parliament LIVE updates: LS likely to begin discussion on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at 3.30 pm; MPs urge Amit Shah to order inquiry into Anaj Mandi fire
-
By introducing religious aspect to notion of citizenship, CAB threatens to put India, Indians on slippery slope
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: WADA Athletes Committee calls for complete ban on Russians ahead of executive committee meeting
-
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is tool for BJP to further communal agenda, push demography towards Hindus: Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi
-
Young voters helped upend the last UK election: With Brexit, jobs, housing on the line, will they do it again in 2019?
-
Inside Edge season 2 review: Quintessential bad TV powered by Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir's performances
-
Onion price hike impacts 2-5% profitability of restaurants; small hotels increase rates but large ones on wait-and-watch mode
-
Lovers in Auschwitz, parted at the end of World War 2, reunited 72 years later
-
Climate change: Increasing presence of peafowl across Kerala piques scientists’ interest
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
It was a pleasant morning in Vijaywada. The conditions were perfect for the opening day's action between Andhra and Vidarbha in the new Ranji Trophy season with no delays expected. Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field first. However, the day's action did not start on time. It was neither the rain nor bees swarming the field. It was neither ferocious lightning nor a car making its way to the middle.
This time, it was a snake.
Just when the umpires and the players were walking to the middle, a snake was spotted on the field and it resulted in a delay of few minutes.
In a video put by the BCCI, the snake was seen slithering across the field as groundstaff tried to chase the reptile away.
The players waited for the serpent to leave the field and then Day 1 action got underway at Vijaywada's Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground.
Andhra face a tough task in their opening match as they take defending champions Vidarbha. The western India team had clinched the prestigious title two times in a row and will aim to make it a hat-trick this season. Andhra's team is captained by India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 09, 2019 11:42:04 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai skipper one week before start of tournament
Ranji Trophy 2019-20 preview: Groups, format, players to watch out for and everything else you need to know about the domestic tournament
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Cheteshwar Pujara included in Saurashtra squad for first two games of upcoming season