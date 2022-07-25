Watch: Shubman Gill's 'Dilscoop' goes wrong, bizarre dismissal goes viral

Shubman Gill has looked in fine touch in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies. He has taken the early initiative and has taken the attack to the West Indies bowling attack. He notched up his maiden ODI half-century in the first ODI and looked all set to cruise to another one in the second ODI when he was dismissed in a rather bizarre manner.

The sequence of events happened in the 16th over of the chase. Gill was all set and looked on course to guide India’s chase when he decided to play a lap shot off Kyle Mayers. The ball pitched on a length and it arrived later than expected and the premeditated 'Dilscoop', the stroke made famous by former Sri Lanka batter Tilakratne Dilshan.

Gill shuffled across to the off stump and looked for the scoop, but the ball took the toe end of the bat and lobbed back straight to Mayers who accepted the catch with glee. Gill looked rather bemused and trudged back to the pavilion after scoring 43 off 49 – an innings that had five boundaries.

Mayers struck 10 deliveries later when he got rid of Suryakumar Yadav for just 9 runs. India’s chase stuttered but it was brought back on track by Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson. Both batters stitched a match-reviving 99-run stand with both scoring their respective half-centuries before. Axar Patel added the final flurry with a superb knock of 64* runs off 35 deliveries. This innings had three boundaries and 5 sixes.

“It was a great team performance. Boys didn't lose the self belief, that is amazing. Iyer, Sanju, Axar everyone was amazing, Even Avesh came out in his debut game and scored those 11 important runs,” skipper Shikhar Dhawan said after the match.

India has already won the series and the final match will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.