Watch: Shubman Gill takes sensational catch against Zimbabwe, turns match in India's favour

Zimbabwe gave India a real scare in the third and final ODI as Sikandar Raza continued his tremendous run of form and slammed a fighting ton, but this was not enough to take Zimbabwe over the finishing line as India completed a 13-run win and 3-0 ODI series sweep in Harare.

Raza, who hit 115 in 95 balls, brought Zimbabwe back in contention as he stitched a 104-run partnership with Brad Evans, who chipped in with 28 off 36 deliveries. However, the right hander was dismissed, courtesy a sensational catch by Shubman Gill at long on to give India the edge in the closing stages of the game.

Raza walked off with slumped shoulders but such was his innings that almost all the Indian players ran up to to pat him on his back. The whole ground stood up to applaud the effort. Gill showed tremendous athleticism as he ran in from the fence and put in a well-timed dive to grab the ball inches above the ground. This effort sealed the match for India.



Earlier in the match, Shubman Gill cracked his debut ton and he got good support from Ishan Kishan as India posted 289/8 at the end of their 50 overs. Gill reached his century almost three years after making his debut for India. He has been in great form over the past month as this century came after he scored 98 against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

He shared a 140-run stand with Kishan after KL Rahul decided to bat first. For Zimbabwe, Evans was impressive with the ball as he ended with figures of 5-54 in his 10 overs.

For India, Avesh Khan held his nerve in the final overs and ended with figures of 3 for 66. However, Shardul Thakur dealt a hammer blow to Zimbabwe when he got rid of Sikandar Raza to effectively seal the game for India.

"I was just trying to minimise my dot ball percentage. I tried to hit the gaps as much as possible. When I went in, there were a couple of bowlers bowling good. It was crucial to get through that. Once we were settled, we knew we could attack," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

