Watch: Shubman Gill lauds Ishan Kishan in Vikram Vedha-style; Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf in splits

In the second ODI between India and South Africa, young batters of the Indian side put on a great show. Alongside Shreyas Iyer’s impressive century, Ishan Kishan also produced some fire on the ground scoring 93 runs off 84 deliveries.

Following the commendable innings, Shubman Gill praised Kishan in Vikram Vedha-style and shared a clip of it on his personal Instagram. Bollywood’s recent hit ‘Vikram Vedha’ is currently trending across the country and the fever also took over the Indian team’s dressing room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)



In the clip, Gill can be seen congratulating Kishan in the same manner that Hrithik Roshan does with co-star Rohit Saraf who played the role of Shatak. Referring to the iconic gesture to show love, Gill wrote in the caption, “Well played my Shatak.” The popular theme song Bande from the movie can also be heard in the background.

Since being posted, the Instagram reel has earned over 2.5 million views and has garnered more than 4.5 lakh likes so far. Along with cricketers like Avesh Khan and Krunal Pandya, actors Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Saraf also marked their presence in the comments section. Kishan also commented with a laughing emoji. Avesh Khan jokingly wrote, “He is Ardha Shatak (half-century)” as Kishan fell just seven runs short of a ton. Fans appreciated the special bond between the players off the field.

After enduring a close defeat in the first ODI, Men in Blue have come roaring back in the three-match series with a massive 7-wicket win on 9 October. The batting department did exceptionally well while chasing down 279 runs. Iyer remained unbeaten at 113 runs. His swashbuckling innings was laced with as many as 15 boundaries in total.

India will play the deciding ODI against the Proteas on 11 October at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

