Watch: Shoaib Akhtar slams journalist for referring to Sehwag's 'baap baap hota hain' comment

The India-Pakistan rivalry has brought to us a lot of incidents that cricket enthusiasts can still remember. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the fiery bowling attack of Pakistan, led by Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar, was a nightmare for any batter in the world. But India’s legendary opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag knew how to stand strong against them. However, sometimes it led to a few heated exchanges between them. On Sunday, ahead of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar featured in a pre-match interview session with an Indian journalist. After the journalist asked the former pacer about his popular banter with Sehwag, he evidently got irritated.

Sehwag, during an interview in 2010, said that he made a remark against Akhtar saying “Baap Baap Hota Hain,” after Tendulkar smashed him for a six in one of the ODIs. The remark is still very popular among Indian fans. Till now, whenever these two nations face each other, it comes out. But this time, Akhtar denied that the Indian batter never made any such comment. Akhtar also asserted that he once asked Sehwag about this incident in Bangladesh. According to him, Sehwag also refused it.

The journalist asked Akhtar to recall any banter that he could remember besides the Sehwag one. The Pakistan legend slammed the journalist by saying that she should focus on cricket rather than this kind of “made-up story.” “We should celebrate this occasion and I will make any kind of comment that can create differences between two countries,” he added.

The video of the conversation has landed on Twitter and has been shared by a fan on Twitter. In no time, it grabbed the attention of fans from both countries. Since being shared, the clip has received more than 2.5 lakh views so far.

Fans also expressed their discontent over the matter in the comment section. They enlightened the fact that this kind of provocation can only bring out the dirty side of this biggest Asian rivalry. A user agreed to Akhtar’s words and wrote, “Well. The dose is enough.” Another person praised the Rawalpindi Express by saying, “Shoaib Akhtar always makes sense.”