Watch: Shikhar Dhawan's latest reel sees India cricketers ace 'Hey' trend; Bonus: Rahul Dravid

Shikhar Dhawan, who is perhaps the most active Indian cricketers on social media, has been making headlines once again. The left-hander has nailed the 'Hey' trend on Instagram along with his India teammates. Dhawan, who will be leading the Indian side in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, shared this video on social media where he along with other players can be seen doing the 'Hey' trend. What makes this video even more special is that head coach Rahul Dravid has also made a special appearance in the video.

Joining their captain in this video, are the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan and even Rahul Dravid.

Dravid, who is normally quite reserved, can be seen lapping up the fun and he gave a quick glance at the camera.

"Hey from Team India," Dhawan wrote as a caption for the video.

Check out the reel:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgMaipqJlAz/

The head coach will head across to West Indies and it seems as if he shares a terrific rapport with the younger lot in Indian cricket.

India will take on West Indies after winning both their T20I and ODI series against England. Rohit Sharma led the side and the bowlers were the star of the show as the visitors beat England 2-1 in both the formats.

Dhawan, who has led India once in Sri Lanka, will take over the mantle as the skipper in the 3-match ODI series, which will be played from July 22 to 27 in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The Indian selectors have rested a number of their white-ball regulars. The players include captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. This will give an opportunity to several younger blokes to stake a claim to this side in the tour.

After the ODIs, India will also take on West Indies in a 5-match T20I series where Rohit will return to take up captaincy.

