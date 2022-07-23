Watch: Shikhar Dhawan starts doing push-ups after impressive fielding effort in first ODI

India’s stand-in captain for the West Indies tour, Shikhar Dhawan made a statement with a superb 97 in the first ODI. He is always light-hearted on the field and even when under pressure, remains true to his self and drew hilarious responses from teammates and commentators alike with a hilarious antic during the West Indies innings. This incident took place in the 37th over of the game when Windies' Brandon King smacked a backfoot punch against Yuzvendra Chahal.

King was timing the ball nicely and this punch from him had to be stopped by Dhawan at the cover position who dived a collected the ball. However, before getting to his feet, he attempted a couple of push-ups and immediately burst into laughter. Also, commentators on-air also let out a chuckle at Dhawan's antics.

Shikhar Dhawan still packs a punch! Be it with the bat or these push ups 😂#WIvIND | #WIvsIND | #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/IxSQx87zWP — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) July 22, 2022

Earlier in the day, the left-hander put up a superb show with the bat and top scored with a gritty knock of 97. The India captain added a 119-run stand with young opener Shubman Gill (64) and then combined with Shreyas Iyer (54) to add 94 runs. Dhawan's innings fell 3 runs short of a hundred after Shamarh Brooks took a brilliant catch at the short-third man position to dismiss the India captain.

The selectors rested Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya for this tour and hence, Dhawan was named captain of the side. This is Dhawan’s second assignment with the side after he had led India on the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka last year.

In Pictures: India beats West Indies in a last-over thriller

Responding to India’s 308, West Indies fell short by three runs as Mohammed Siraj's excellent last over gave India a 1-0 lead in the series.

“It was disappointing but grateful for 97. I enjoyed it. It was difficult as it was holding a bit and turned. When Shubman, Shreyas and I were batting, we wanted to go big and make it easy for the youngsters,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.

