Watch: Shikhar Dhawan leads dressing room celebrations after India's ODI series win against West Indies

It was a Sunday to remember for India as skipper Shikhar Dhawan-led unit registered a thrilling victory against West Indies. India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series and the dressing room celebrations were proof of the team’s elation at winning the series.

Dhawan shared a clip of the Indian side’s crazy celebrations with the caption “Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! ?? Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! #IndvsWI". Watch:

India won the first game by 3 runs after Mohammad Siraj held his nerve and ensured that West Indies could not get past the winning post in the final over. Captain Shikhar Dhawan led the team to 308, but missed out on his century by just 3 runs.

In the second fixture, the hosts decided to bat first and put up 311 on the scoreboard, courtesy Shai Hope’s century and captain Nicholas Pooran’s 74. When it was time for India to bat, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries. But the hosts worked hard and broke the partnership. Then, it was down to Axar Patel to get India to the finish line.

The all-rounder slammed India's second-fastest ODI half-century against West Indies, and remained unbeaten at 64 off 35. His innings was laced with 5 sixes and 3 fours. Due to his march-winning knock, India successfully chased down 100 runs in the final 10 overs, making it the fourth biggest rally by a side in a successful run chase since 2001.

This was the second series win for Dhawan, who had earlier led the side to a win in the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year.

As for the Men in Blue, this victory over West Indies leads them to their 12th consecutive bilateral series wins against the team. Since 2007, the Indian unit has not lost a bilateral series against the West Indies. The third and final ODI will be played in Port of Spain on 27 July.