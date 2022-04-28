Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Watch: Shashank Singh smashes hat-trick of sixes off Lockie Ferguson in GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match

  April 28th, 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Shashank Singh slammed Gujrat Titans’ pacer Lockie Ferguson for a hat-trick of maximums in the final three deliveries of Hyderabad’s innings on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Notably, Marco Jansen started the final over with a six making it four maximums in an over. While Sunrisers Hyderabad were at 170 till the 19th over, Shashank Singh’s powerful cameo helped them cross the 190-run mark.

Shashank Singh of Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 25 off six balls against Gujarat Titans. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

After starting the over in style, Marco Jansen passed the baton to Singh. The young right-hander took advantage of the shorter boundary and smashed Ferguson in three different regions over the rope. On the fourth ball, Shashank picked the slower delivery and smashed it over mid-wicket. Then he shuffled across a thigh-high full toss and lapped it over the short fine leg fielder for another six.

On the last delivery, he cleared the long-off boundary for the third consecutive six of the over. David Miller tried his best to stop the ball from going over the ropes but his efforts went in vain. Shashank recorded an unbeaten 25 facing just six deliveries. The destruction included a boundary and three maximums.

After the heroic finish, not only the Hyderabad dugout but also everyone who witnessed the massive show praised the emerging talent for playing his first-ever IPL knock with an extreme passion. Soon the video of the final over caught the eyes of users across the internet and they labelled Shashank as the ‘new deadly finisher’. Many big names of cricket like Yuvraj Singh, Amit Mishra, and Harbhajan Singh applauded Shashank on Twitter.  

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad could not reach the winning mark in the end as Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan snatched the victory for the Titans after producing a storm in the final two overs. Despite Umran Malik’s five wickets, chasing down 196 runs had never seemed impossible because of the batting-friendly track. From the Hardik Pandiya-led side, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 38-ball 68.

