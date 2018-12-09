Watch: Seven-year-old spinner from Jammu and Kashmir becomes internet sensation after Shane Warne's praise
A video of a seven-year-old bowling at a local match in Jammu and Kashmir went viral on Twitter after Shane Warne praised him for his spin bowling.
Srinagar: A seven-year-old boy from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has become an internet sensation after receiving applause from spin wizard Shane Warne for his spin bowling at a local cricket match.
File image of Shane Warne. Reuters
In a tweet, Warne praised the bowling skills of the boy, identified as Ahmad, a resident of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.
"This is outstanding! Well bowled young man," Warne tweeted, ending his tweet with thumbs up smiley.
Warne's response on Twitter came on a tweet by a senior journalist in Kashmir who had posted a video of the boy bowling at a local match earlier this year.
"Easily ball of the century. A googly that turns a metre and a half. @ShaneWarne take a look. You have some competition," journalist, Islah Mufti had tweeted.
"His name is Ahmad. He is 7 year old from Ganderbal district of Kashmir. A prodigy, I guess," Mufti later tweeted in reply to Warne.
The video has already gathered over 93,000 views on Twitter.
After Warne's twitter praise for Ahmad, the young boy became a topic of discussion during Fox Cricket's lunch break broadcast on day two of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy match between Australia and India at Adelaide.
The broadcast clipping on Fox Cricket's Instagram page has also garnered nearly 50000 views.
Updated Date:
Dec 09, 2018
