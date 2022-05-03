WATCH: Sanju Samson makes unusual DRS call during RR vs KKR clash

Rajasthan Royals’ captain and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson left everyone surprised when he made an unusual DRS call during the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The incident happened on the third delivery of the penultimate over of the KKR innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a short one, way outside-off and Rinku Singh who was on strike chased it to go over the slips but couldn’t make a connection. The umpire subsequently called it a wide but Samson decided to review the on-field decision.

The gesture from the Royals skipper suggested that it was more a call to mark a protest. Though, it was clear that the ball didn’t touch the bat and the on-field decision sustained.

Later, former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori reacted on the incident and said that the captains should also be allowed to review the wide balls as well.

“He was mocking the umpire, I don't think there was any thought of it actually being out,” said Vettori on ESPNCricinfo.

“The player should be able to decide in these crucial matters. Today it always looked like KKR are going to win but we have sat here so many times and seen decisions go against bowlers that are so close and the umpires got it wrong. Players should have some avenue towards rectifying that mistake. That is why the DRS was brought in. I would like to see that happen. And players are very good judges of that. They get it right more often than not," said Vettori.

The Knight Riders eventually won the match by 7 wickets in the final over. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh stitched an unbeaten stand of 66 runs for the fourth wicket to take the team over the line.

While Rana remained unbeaten at 48 off 37, Player of the Match Rinku scored 42* off 23.

Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for RR after he returned with figures of 1/25 in 4 overs.

Earlier, the Royals were restricted to 152/5 in 20 overs despite a fifty from Sanju Samson and a late surge from Shimron Hetmyer.

