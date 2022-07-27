Watch: Sanju Samson keeps Indian camp entertained as rain interrupts training session

Ahead of India’s 3rd ODI against the West Indies, rain kept the players on the edge during their training session at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. However, Sanju Samson never allowed the spirits to sink with his jokes and light-hearted conversations.

As soon as the Indian team reached the ground, rain started, but the side was all locked in together and the camp looked rather relaxed after sealing the three-match ODI series by winning the first two matches.

In a video uploaded by journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, wicketkeeper-batter Samson could be seen in his element as he kept everyone in the side entertained. Samson found form in the last match and scored an important half-century in a 99-run stand with Shreyas Iyer. If he gets another go in the final ODI, he would want to make a statement before heading back home since he is not part of the squad for the 5-match T20I series that starts on 29 July.

Watch the video:

Regular captain Rohit Sharma, along with regulars like Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshal Patel have joined the squad after being rested for the ODI series. All the players from the squad, barring Rohit and Pant, were part of the training session on Tuesday.

Another major development that has taken place comes in the form of Paddy Upton, the mental conditioning expert, who had been a big part of the support staff in India's World Cup-winning run in 2011, joining the squad. He will be part of the third ODI and is slated to stay with the side till this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

India have been in good form in the shortest format – they beat South Africa at home before toppling England in another T20I series last month.

