Well, it looks Sachin Tendulkar has gone back to his roots. To the good old days of playing the game of cricket on the streets. Tendulkar, arguably, India's greatest cricketing icon, took to the Mumbai streets to play cricket.

A video has emerged on the social media that shows the legendary cricketer knocking a few balls on the roadside. He seems to be playing with a few employees of a hotel, and while doing that, he was also recognised by a person travelling in a car.

According to news reports, the video was taken somewhere near Bandra, a neighbourhood in Mumbai, where Tendulkar lives. In the video, Tendulkar is batting in front of a police barricade, which was acting as a makeshift wicket and was playing shots on the leg-side – those wrists coming into play.

Tendulkar is currently associated with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians as their team icon. He is often seen wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey and cheering for the team during matches in Mumbai. He played 78 matches for Mumbai Indians and scored 2,334 runs, with one hundred and 13 half-centuries to his name.

Here's the video: