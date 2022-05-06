Watch: Rovman Powell smashes Umran Malik for 6, 4, 4, 4 in final over of DC vs SRH IPL 2022 clash

Jamaican power hitter Rovman Powell put up an explosive show in the final over during the clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. He not only notched up a half-century but also smashed SRH star pacer, Umran Malik, with a maximum and a hat-trick of boundaries in the last over of the Capitals’ innings.

Umran Malik has become a fearsome bowler for the batters in this edition of the Indian Premier League. He has been doing consistently well with the ball and picked up regular wickets for the Hyderabad-based franchise. But this time, Malik gave away a total of 52 runs in his four overs and remained wicketless. Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Rovman Powell set the ground on fire when he faced Malik in the final over.

Watch the final over here.

Batting on 49, Powell didn’t waste any time thrashing the first delivery over long-off to bring his maiden half-century of this season in style. He took one step back to make room and took the full-length delivery into the crowd.

The second delivery was a comeback for Malik. Powell missed the length and couldn't connect it properly which resulted in a dot ball. In the third delivery, Powell used his power to bring up a boundary over third man. The ball got the top edge of his willow but he powered it to clear the boundary line. The next one was the fastest delivery of the season, clocking at 157 kmph. But Powell used the pace to found a boundary with good timing.

Then, Malik tried a wide yorker but Powell again made room for him and crashed it through the covers. The over was the costliest one for Malik this season as he was smashed for 19 runs by Powell.

David Warner who was unbeaten at 92, was also enjoying every stroke of Powell standing at the non-striker's end and was seen encouraging him after every delivery. Powell’s blazing knock of 67 off 35 deliveries steered the Capitals’ innings to cross the 200-run mark. The massive show was decorated with 3 boundaries and 6 maximums.

Batting first, the Rishabh Pant-led boys posted a target of 208 runs for Hyderabad. In reply, SRH fell 21 runs short and DC clinched their fifth victory of the season.

