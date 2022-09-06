Watch: Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction on KL Rahul dismissal following 5-minute wait on DRS call

Indian captain Rohit Sharma played a captain’s knock on Tuesday with a 41-ball 72 innings against Sri Lanka during Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. Apart from his fireworks, the 35-year-old opener’s reaction during KL Rahul’s dismissal early on in the Indian innings was a spectacle for many cricket fans.

Desperate for a win after losing to Pakistan in the opening Super 4 game, Sharma watched Rahul getting caught lbw in the second over of the innings. A low full-toss delivery by Maheesh Theekshana left the opener surprised as hit his boot in front of the stump. Rahul soon took a video referral, hoping for an overturn.

It took the umpires a nervous five minutes before asking the onfield umpire to stay away with his decision while the cameras caught Sharma close his eyes in heartbreak.

At the time of Rahul’s departure, the score read 11/1 in 1.5 overs. Further trouble soon followed as an in-form Virat Kohli (0 run off 4 balls) was bowled by Dilshan Madhushanka. The left-arm pacer was also pick among bowlers with a figure of 3/24.

If not for Rohit’s fighting knock, India could have never reached a fighting total of 173/8. He was backed well for a 97-run stand for the third wicket by Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 29).

At the time of writing, the match was evenly balanced with Sri Lanka needing 33 runs off last three overs with six wickets in hand.

