Watch: Rohit Sharma turning back on Arshdeep Singh during Sri Lanka match irks fans

In the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup, Team India dropped back-to-back games and is now on the verge of being eliminated from the competition. The disappointing outcome in the previous games put Men in Blue at the mercy of the other teams to have a chance of making it to the final. On Tuesday, Sri Lanka defeated India by 6 wickets in a nail-biting thriller. If Pakistan manage to defeat Afghanistan on Wednesday, India would be eliminated from the tournament since Babar Azam and Co. will play Sri Lanka in the summit match.

Amid the scenario, Indian players have been brutally slammed by fans across the internet. Skipper Rohit Sharma, even after his crucial 72-run innings, could not escape the rampage. Some of his decisions seemed unacceptable to a part of fans. However, an on-field gesture by the Indian opener has caught the attention of internet users. Following the behaviour, users have brutally criticised the Indian captain.

Rohit jaani sunn tou lo woh kya keh raha hai. pic.twitter.com/HoVsaS7Qw1 — (@TahaJawaid) September 6, 2022



On Tuesday, pacer Arshdeep Singh was brought to the same situation that he faced a couple of nights before against Pakistan. Like deja vu, he had again 7 runs to defend in the final over against Sri Lanka. The left-arm quick bowled four yorkers in a row, allowing just five runs, then in the fifth delivery, he beat the bat with a length delivery. However, the Lankans snatched the victory finally by completing a double (byes) in the penultimate ball.

During the over, Singh was caught on camera suggesting something about the field placement to Rohit Sharma. But the captain did not lend his ears to it and turned his back on the young bowler with an essence of irritation on his face.

While Arshdeep Singh has already tolerated much, this kind of behaviour from a senior player made fans angry. Users said that Sharma could at least listen to Singh. A person expressed his discontent and highlighted Sharma’s lack of sportsmanship. Another individual found it “really rude.”

So sorry… Captain totally lacking sportsmanship — Mohammed Khalid (@khalid80671) September 7, 2022

Bad Captaincy — Rahul Kingston (@kingu118) September 7, 2022



However, during the post-match conference, Rohit Sharma backed Arshdeep Singh as the latter has been facing harsh trolls for his dropped catch during Sunday’s match. Sharma asserted that the team prefers to look forward rather than sticking to a single loss or single dropped opportunity. According to him, it was an easy catch that could have been taken, and Arshdeep was also disappointed in himself for that.