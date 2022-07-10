Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant banter grab social media's attention

Rishabh Pant opening first time for India, scored a brisk 26 of 15 deliveries. India have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant banter grab social media's attention

Rishabh Pant in action against England at Edgbaston. AP Photo

A funny conversation between Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant went viral during the second T20I between India and England on Saturday.

To the surprise of everyone, Rishabh Pant opened the innings with Rohit Sharma after India opted to bat first. It was the first time Pant opened an innings for India.

The duo had a hilarious conversation after taking a run which was caught on the stump mic and caught eyeballs on social media.

Pant defended an out-swinger from Dawid Willey in the first over and took off for a quick single. But Willey was about to hit Pant, while they were running. Hence, Rohit asked Pant why he was running differently. And this is how the conversation went –

Pant: Ye saamne aa gaya yaar (He came in my way while running). Takkar mar du kyaa? (Should I push him the next time?)

Rohit: Maar de, aur kyaa! (Push him, what else can be done.)

Watch the video below

The duo gave a good start to India as they compiled a brisk partnership of 49 runs before Rohit got out in the fifth over. Pant, opening for the first time, scored 26 — at a strike rate of 173.33 — in just 15 deliveries.

With Saturday's win, India also took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. If the side is able to win the third match on Sunday as well, it will be the sixth consecutive T20I whitewash under Rohit’s leadership.

The final T20I starts at 7 pm IST on Sunday. Rohit Sharma had hinted at some changes in the playing XI at the post-match presentations. It will be interesting to see how India tinkers with the combination.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 10, 2022 17:43:00 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: Pandya’s all-round show, India’s powerplay brilliance, and other talking points from the first T20I
First Cricket News

India vs England: Pandya’s all-round show, India’s powerplay brilliance, and other talking points from the first T20I

India won the first T20I by 50 runs and clinched a 1-0 lead in the series. Rohit Sharma won the 13th consecutive T20I as a captain.

India vs England: Graeme Swann suggests India open with Virat Kohli, and continue with ‘B team’ in the second T20I
First Cricket News

India vs England: Graeme Swann suggests India open with Virat Kohli, and continue with ‘B team’ in the second T20I

Graeme Swann insisted that bringing in the senior players might upset the balance of the team and play in England’s favour.

India vs England: Rohit Sharma pips Virat Kohli to become first Indian batter to hit 300 boundaries in T20Is
Sports

India vs England: Rohit Sharma pips Virat Kohli to become first Indian batter to hit 300 boundaries in T20Is