Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant banter grab social media's attention

A funny conversation between Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant went viral during the second T20I between India and England on Saturday.

To the surprise of everyone, Rishabh Pant opened the innings with Rohit Sharma after India opted to bat first. It was the first time Pant opened an innings for India.

The duo had a hilarious conversation after taking a run which was caught on the stump mic and caught eyeballs on social media.

Pant defended an out-swinger from Dawid Willey in the first over and took off for a quick single. But Willey was about to hit Pant, while they were running. Hence, Rohit asked Pant why he was running differently. And this is how the conversation went –

Pant: Ye saamne aa gaya yaar (He came in my way while running). Takkar mar du kyaa? (Should I push him the next time?)

Rohit: Maar de, aur kyaa! (Push him, what else can be done.)

Watch the video below

The duo gave a good start to India as they compiled a brisk partnership of 49 runs before Rohit got out in the fifth over. Pant, opening for the first time, scored 26 — at a strike rate of 173.33 — in just 15 deliveries.

With Saturday's win, India also took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. If the side is able to win the third match on Sunday as well, it will be the sixth consecutive T20I whitewash under Rohit’s leadership.

The final T20I starts at 7 pm IST on Sunday. Rohit Sharma had hinted at some changes in the playing XI at the post-match presentations. It will be interesting to see how India tinkers with the combination.

