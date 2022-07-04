Watch: Rohit Sharma returns to the nets, gears up for England T20Is, ODIs

India captain Rohit Sharma returned to the nets to train for the limited-overs leg against England after recovering from Covid-19. The BCCI, on Monday, uploaded a video on Twitter showing Rohit playing some fluent shots in the nets. Rohit looked comfortable as he played some straight drives and square cuts off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin, a part of the Test squad, was not selected in the playing XI. Ashwin is also not a part of India’s ODI or T20I squad. The BCCI captioned the post, “ImRo45 – out and about in the nets! Gearing up for some white-ball cricket.”

Watch the video here:

Rohit missed the rescheduled Test after he failed to recover from Covid infection. He was detected to be infected with the virus on 25 June after a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and despite being in isolation for several days, could not recover in time.

Rohit was reported to have recovered from covid-19 on Sunday and started to hit the nets on Monday.

India plays three T20Is and three ODIs against England starting on 7 July immediately after the Test match.

In the Test match, India had managed a lead of more than 300 runs in the second innings, after scoring 416 runs in the first innings and bowling out England for 284.

