Watch: Rohit Sharma returns to restaurant after fans go 'out of control' in Mumbai

Rohit Sharma was forced to go back into the restaurant as a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the establishment in Mumbai.
India captain Rohit Sharma is one of the most popular cricketers and the world got another glimpse of his popularity when he decided to visit a restaurant in Mumbai recently.
A huge crowd of fans gathered outside the restaurant to catch a glimpse of Rohit as the cricketer tried to leave the place. He was asked by the security to go back into the restaurant due to the strong crowd that was present outside the establishment.
Watch the video:
Fans went out of control by seeing their hero Rohit Sharma in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/iH8ro78utC
— Vishal. (@SportyVishal) August 16, 2022
The video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter with many users sharing their love for Rohit on the social media platform.
Madness of love
— (@Imsyn45) August 16, 2022
People were going mad just too see him once. What a craze of HITMAN✌️
— Harshu Bajpai (@ImRo_harshit45) August 16, 2022
Hitman
— t's❖Ꮶᴀʀᴛɪᴋ (@Its_KartikM) August 16, 2022
Rohit is currently on a break from international cricket with him being rested for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe which starts on 18 August. KL Rahul will be captaining India in the series.
Rohit will make a return to the Indian side for the Asia Cup 2022. India's first match of the tournament is against arch-rivals Pakistan on 28 August.
The 35-year-old cricketer was made India captain in the T20 format after Virat Kohi relinquished the role late last year. He later replaced Kohli as ODI and Test captain as well. In his brief stint as the national captain, Rohit has already earned a lot of praise for the way he has handled the players in the team.
Recently, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel, who played under Rohit at IPL team Mumbai Indians, opened up on the cricketer's captaincy. He hailed Rohit's support for under-pressure players.
"I have played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at Mumbai Indians and the one thing that stands out is how he backs players who aren't performing. He is vocal about them even in public and in press conferences...", Parthiv said.
"Rohit believes in taking instinctive decisions on the ground rather than pre-meditating them. When a crunch situation arises, he takes a call according to the situation and it is one of the main reasons why he has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians. India have also won multi-national tournaments like the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy under Rohit's captaincy," he added.
