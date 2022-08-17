Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma returns to restaurant after fans go 'out of control' in Mumbai

Rohit Sharma was forced to go back into the restaurant as a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the establishment in Mumbai.

Watch: Rohit Sharma returns to restaurant after fans go 'out of control' in Mumbai

India skipper Rohit Sharma while batting in West Indies. AP

India captain Rohit Sharma is one of the most popular cricketers and the world got another glimpse of his popularity when he decided to visit a restaurant in Mumbai recently.

A huge crowd of fans gathered outside the restaurant to catch a glimpse of Rohit as the cricketer tried to leave the place. He was asked by the security to go back into the restaurant due to the strong crowd that was present outside the establishment.

Watch the video:

The video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter with many users sharing their love for Rohit on the social media platform.

Rohit is currently on a break from international cricket with him being rested for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe which starts on 18 August. KL Rahul will be captaining India in the series.

Rohit will make a return to the Indian side for the Asia Cup 2022. India's first match of the tournament is against arch-rivals Pakistan on 28 August.

The 35-year-old cricketer was made India captain in the T20 format after Virat Kohi relinquished the role late last year. He later replaced Kohli as ODI and Test captain as well. In his brief stint as the national captain, Rohit has already earned a lot of praise for the way he has handled the players in the team.

Recently, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel, who played under Rohit at IPL team Mumbai Indians, opened up on the cricketer's captaincy. He hailed Rohit's support for under-pressure players.

"I have played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at Mumbai Indians and the one thing that stands out is how he backs players who aren't performing. He is vocal about them even in public and in press conferences...", Parthiv said.

"Rohit believes in taking instinctive decisions on the ground rather than pre-meditating them. When a crunch situation arises, he takes a call according to the situation and it is one of the main reasons why he has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians. India have also won multi-national tournaments like the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy under Rohit's captaincy," he added.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 17, 2022 15:14:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Rohit Sharma turns the clock back, shares three turning points from his cricketing career
First Cricket News

Rohit Sharma turns the clock back, shares three turning points from his cricketing career

Rohit Sharma also said that he would want to continue what he has been doing over the years as a captain and make sure that the players are in a comfortable space in the team.

Asia Cup: Danish Kaneria has advice for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on tackling Shaheen Afridi
First Cricket News

Asia Cup: Danish Kaneria has advice for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on tackling Shaheen Afridi

Danish Kaneria believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should not fear left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi, but play him closer to the body.

Dinesh Karthik reveals how Rohit Sharma was 'really hurt' after being overlooked for 2018 England Tests
First Cricket News

Dinesh Karthik reveals how Rohit Sharma was 'really hurt' after being overlooked for 2018 England Tests

According to Dinesh Karthik, Rohit's confidence took a major hit when he was overlooked for India's Test campaign on the tour of England in 2018.