Team India took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after securing an innings and 132 runs win over Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday. After the dominating show in the first innings, India spinners once again got the better of the Australian batters in the second essay.

India made 400 in their first innings and accumulated a lead of 223 runs. In reply, Australia were bowled out inside one session on just 91. In the first innings, they were bowled out for 177. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star bowler on Saturday as he picked up five wickets. During India’s bowling on Saturday, India captain Rohit Sharma was caught on camera frustrated with the cameraman focusing on him while both teams were waiting for a DRS to be sorted out.

Mera ko kya dikha raha review dikha🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7UMR2RdfZu — Lala (@FabulasGuy) February 11, 2023



It was a busy day for the Television umpires as the majority of Australia’s wickets demanded a second check. Batter Peter Handscomb’s LBW was one among them. The Aussie batter fell victim to a baffling delivery by Ashwin and the ball hit his front pad. Even though the India cricketers appealed with a loud shout, the on-field umpire seemed not interested. Hence, India referred the decision to the TV umpires.

When the officials were assessing the decision, the camera showed Rohit Sharma waiting with their teammates for confirmation. The India opener’s eyes were glued to the giant screen. As soon as he spotted himself there, he got frustrated and asked the broadcaster to focus on the review rather than showing the players.

The second Test of the series will be played in New Delhi from 17-21 February.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.