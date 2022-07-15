Watch: Rohit Sharma displaces elbow, pops it back into place in 2nd ODI versus England

Rohit Sharma has always been a safe fielder and a sharp dive at extra cover could well have displaced his elbow during the second ODI between India and England. However, the Indian captain was quick to pop it back in.

Rohit Sharma was in the firing line as Liam Livingstone powered a drive off Ravindra Jadeja. Sharma hurled himself to his left and saved three runs. In the process, he appeared to have hurt his shoulder and the camera also showed him popping and fixing it back into the socket.

Sharma’s reaction was far more hilarious and he shared a laugh with Jadeja. Livingstone was dismissed in the next over as he looked to pull Hardik Pandya. The Indian bowlers were brilliant once again at Lord’s and only due to the contribution of Moeen Ali and David Willey, they were able to post 246 in their 50 overs.

https://twitter.com/Ashu__Upadhyay/status/1547586970880475136

However, the Indian batters failed as a bunch as the top order was blown away by Reece Topley and they lost by 100 runs. England have drawn level in the series and now the third match will decide the fate of the series.

Reece Topley recorded a career-best figures of 6-24 and helped England hot back in style. Topley bettered Paul Collingwood's previous England best of 6-31 against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2005.

"By no means that target wasn't chaseable but we didn't bat well. Have to take catches, something we've been talking about a lot. All in all, we bowled pretty well," Sharma said in the post-match presentation.

Both sides will head north to Manchester for the finale and the captain hoped his side adapt to the conditions faster. "Going to be an exciting one (in Manchester). Have to look at what we need to do better. Have to look at the conditions there and adapt," the India skipper added.