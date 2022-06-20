WATCH: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill sweat it out in nets ahead of rescheduled England Test

While India have just finished the T20 International series against South Africa on the home soil, players who are part of the 17-man squad for the England tour and were excluded from the T20 squad have already started their practice session in England. India will square off with England on 1 July for the fifth and final Test of their previous series. The game had been postponed last year due to a series of COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video clip on their official Instagram account which shows that the preparations are in full swing for a victory over the English side. In the video, the expected opening pair- Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are seen practising some strokes during a net session at UK’s Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

Both the batters are seen keeping their timing and footwork in check while defending the approaching deliveries. Sharma is also seen trying to play cross-bat towards the leg side.

Watch:



Rohit Sharma, along with other experienced players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, was rested for the five-match T20 International series against the Proteas. They will be back in action in white jersey in the rescheduled fixture at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. Sharma will take on the leadership role, replacing Kohli who led the previous four games of the series last year.

On the other side, Subhman Gill will be eyeing for some big scores to cement his place in the Test squad. Last year, he missed the England tour after suffering a shin injury during the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

After making a remarkable debut against Australia, the right-handed batter has suffered a lean patch with the bat. In the four-match England series, he failed to play any impactful innings.

Among others, Chetashwar Pujara will be seen in the Indian squad again after performing exceptionally well in the County Championship while playing for Sussex.

KL Rahul was initially included in the squad but will be out after getting injured ahead of the South Africa series. Srikar Bharat of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Prasidh Krishna of Rajasthan Royals will replace Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma respectively.

