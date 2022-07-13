Watch: Rishabh Pant takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Ben Stokes in first ODI

Under cloudy skies and on a greenish surface, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss at The Oval and elected to field in the first India-England ODI. His bowlers responded in a great manner as Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Jason Roy and Joe Root in one over. England were rocked even more when Mohammed Shami produced a sharp in-ducker to Ben Stokes and the left-hander inside edged it, leading Rishabh Pant to dive acrobatically to his right and pluck out a sensational catch.

Watch:

Led by Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning effort, India shot out England for a measly 110. In response, Rohit Sharma cracked a dominant half-century as the Indian openers romped home in under 20 overs to give the side an emphatic win by 10 wickets.

With his three-wicket haul, Mohammed Shami and became the third-fastest bowler in the world to reach 150 ODI wickets. He equaled Rashid Khan and fell just behind Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq.

Fastest to reach 150 ODI wickets

M Starc - 77

Saqlain Mushtaq - 78

Rashid Khan/ Mohammed Shami - 80

Also, Shami became the third bowler to bowl the fewest deliveries to pick up 150 wickets.

M Starc - 3917

A Mendis - 4053

Mohammed Shami - 4071

As the ball moved around, England batters looked all at sea and Pant was sharp behind the stumps. He also claimed the catches of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

“Really tough day... But we've got to dust ourselves quickly for the game at Lord's. Muggy conditions, we felt like it would swing. India exploited the conditions. [Bumrah] is a great bowler to come up against. He bowled fantastically well today. It's never easy when you are forced to take wickets... I asked bowlers to take risks to try and take wickets,” England captain Jos Buttler said after the match.

