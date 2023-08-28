India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse of his workout as he continues his recovery from a horrific accident he was involved in last December.

Pant sustained multiple injuries on 30 December last year when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown in Rourkee. His car had hit a divider and eventually the car caught fire, but Pant could miraculously escape from the accident.

Pant, who last played for India in a Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur last December, was seen working out on an exercise cycle. In the post, he captioned it: “Grip. Twist. Paddle. Good vibes only.”

In another Instagram story, Pant showcased his lunch menu, which included three chapathis, salad, scrambled curry, and a beverage.

In a bid to regain fitness, the 25-year-old has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. His daily routine includes flexibility exercises, running drills and strength training.

Due to the accident, Pant has missed marquee tournaments including the Border-Gavaskar trophy, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the World Test Championship (WTC). Pant also looks set to miss the 2023 ODI World Cup that starts in India from 5 October.