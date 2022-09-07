Watch: Rishabh Pant looks disappointed as management sends Hardik Pandya at No.5 against Sri Lanka

India’s hope in the ongoing Asia Cup has nearly ended as the side endured two consecutive defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 round. The bowling lineup failed to defend a decent 170-plus score on both occasions. However, on Tuesday, the lower-order batters also failed miserably in front of Sri Lanka’s commendable bowling attack. Indian fans have been finding it hard to digest the below-par performance from the Indian side.

A number of decisions by skipper Rohit Sharma and the team management came into question. Now, a confusing situation in the Indian dressing room during the Sri Lanka match has grabbed the attention of the fans.

Batting first, India could not pull off a solid start as they lost KL Rahul and Virat Kohli early. However, Rohit Sharma stuck to the crease and took the side to a comfortable situation with his remarkable 72-run knock. After Sharma’s wicket, India were at 110 with a loss of three wickets in 12.2 overs. Then the camera showed the Indian dressing room where Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were spotted. Both were padded up but it was supposed to be Pant at number 5.



When the southpaw went to take his gloves, the management asked Pandya to replace him. The immediate decision disheartened Pant and his expression reflected it. However, he did nothing but took a seat behind. Pandya showed a thumbs-up to the management, put on his helmet and made his way to the field.

The video of the incident was uploaded by a fan on Twitter. The user got heartbroken after watching Pant’s reaction. Referring to that, he wrote in the caption, “He was about to wear the gloves.” The clip has earned over 25,000 views so far. The comment section saw mixed reactions from the viewers as both batters could not perform up to their marks.

A user marked it as “insulting.” Another user delivered his thought by saying, “Rishabh is not T20 material. In such a short format, one won’t get many balls to bounce back like ODI and Test. If someone throws away his wicket so recklessly, how can the captain trust him?” Another user suggested Sanju Samson in the place of Pant in the shortest format.

Rishab is not T20 material. In such short format, one won’t get much balls to bounce back like ODI and Test. If someone throws away his wicket so recklessly, how captain can trust him? — Kiran K Tamang (@kirankrtamang) September 7, 2022

Arre bhai, Sanju Samson ko kelna chahiye as a wicketkeeper batsman T20 mein. Woh 30 to 40 runs maar deta 10 to 15 balls mein. Rishab Pant is test cricket material. Pant ko T20 kelna nahi aata. — John Sachariah ChFC, CRPS, MBA, MS (@johnatvernon) September 7, 2022



After being promoted up in the order, Pandya failed to live up to the expectation. He managed to score just 17 off 13 deliveries including a single six to his name. On the other hand, Pant who came in later also recorded the same score. However, he started well with a couple of boundaries. A poor shot selection along with bad timing made him depart early to the hut. The collapse in the final phase concluded India’s innings at 173. While chasing, Sri Lanka displayed sheer composure and clinched the victory by 6 wickets.

