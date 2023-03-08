While a lot of cricketers took part in Holi celebrations with their respective teams, Premier League football giants Manchester United and Chelsea too joined in wishing their fans a Happy Holi.
Members of the Indian cricket team celebrated Holi in some style as they geared up for the fourth and final Test pf the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, against Australia that starts in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and a host of other Indian cricketers took to social media to share glimpses of Holi celebrations.
Shubman uploaded a video on Instagram, showing scenes from the team bus, where he, Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the other Indian cricketers could be seen playing Holi.
“Happy holi from @indiancricketteam”, Shubman captioned the post.
Happy Holi to all 🙌🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AHWWLI1ojl
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 7, 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are one of the five teams taking part in the Women’s Premier League League (WPL), posted photos on Instagram where skipper Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight could be seen taking part in the Holi celebrations.
On Tuesday, legendary cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar too wished his followers a Happy Holi. “Happy Holi everyone! Can you guess what’s on my plate?”, the Master Blaster captioned in his Twitter post.
Happy Holi everyone!
Can you guess what's on my plate? 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/dV1UxVcc9M
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2023
“Let’s add colors of love, happiness, and positivity to our lives as we celebrate the festival of Holi. May this joyous occasion fill our hearts with hope and bring us closer to our loved ones. Let’s celebrate the triumph of good over evil and spread positivity around us. Happy Holi Everyone!,” wrote former cricketer Suresh Raina on Twitter.
Let's add colors of love, happiness, and positivity to our lives as we celebrate the festival of Holi. May this joyous occasion fill our hearts with hope and bring us closer to our loved ones. Let's celebrate the triumph of good over evil and spread positivity around us. Happy… https://t.co/GhcMXgkLHj pic.twitter.com/WChBkECKIz
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 8, 2023
English Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea too joined in to wish their respective fans a Happy Holi.
Wishing a happy and colourful Holi to everyone celebrating today! ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/94YmtYQBdZ
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 8, 2023
Happy Holi to all our fans across the world! pic.twitter.com/DC0OpkFQ4b
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 8, 2023
