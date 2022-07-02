WATCH: Ravi Shastri lavishes praise on Jasprit Bumrah for smashing 29 runs in an over

India stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was on song with the bat against England's Stuart Broad in the fifth Test in Birmingham. The England fast bowler achieved an unwanted record when he gave away 35 runs in one of the overs in the first innings. This is now the most expensive over in history of Test cricket.

Broad is also one of the bowlers to have got hit for six sixes in an over. The right-arm bowler was smashed for six maximums by India's Yuvraj Singh during the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lavished praise on Bumrah and also mentioned about Yuvraj's six sixes and how he enjoyed that watching from the commentary box.

"Don't tell me, I was again on the mic when 35 runs were scored (in an over)," Shastri said in a video posted on Twitter by BCCI. "I thought, I have seen it all but not really. 36 from Yuvraj, 36, I had hit myself and today what I saw was bizarre.

Bumrah, who scored 31 not out, now holds the record of must runs scored by a debutant Test captain while batting at number 10. This record was previously held by Bishan Singh Bedi scored 30 at Christchurch.

As far as the previous record is concerned, 28 runs in an over was jointly shared by Brian Lara of the West Indies, George Bailey of Australia and South African Keshav Maharaj.

"It was something that I could have never imagined. World record from Jasprit Bumrah, batting at number 10 as the captain of the Indian team for the first time. Going past Brian Lara, George Bailey, Keshav Maharaj. 29 off the over, same bowler whom Yuvraj hit for six sixes, Stuart Broad going for that many," Shastri said.

Astonishingly, the over might have been even more expensive had Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar called a no-ball for a high full toss.

The entire over going for 35 which is again a world record. Previous highest was 28. You feel, you have seen everything but you must realise that you are still a student in the game. Somthing, will surprise you on another but what I saw today was something absolutely bizarre. Jasprit Bumrah breaking a world record of getting 29 off his bat in a 35-run over," Shastri said in a video posted by BCCI.

Just when you think you have seen it all, this game surprises you even more. Fascinating batting from @Jaspritbumrah93 to smash the red cherry for 29 in an over. First in Durban with @YUVSTRONG12 & now in Birmingham. On air right place right time for 35 and 36. 🎙😉 pic.twitter.com/w2vuPUMgRG — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 2, 2022

The visitors eventually posted 416 in the first innings after Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja got individual tons for the side. James Anderson returned with a fifer for England.

