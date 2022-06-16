Watch: Rashid Khan shares adorable video of his niece cheering from home

Ace Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has been in fine form in T20 cricket this year. On 14 June, he gave a glimpse of what it is to be back playing for the national squad as he shared a video of his niece cheering him on when he took a wicket. Khan picked up the wicket of Luke Jongwe in the third Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan T20I at the Harare Sports Club.

It was a stellar spell by Khan as he ended his quota of 4 overs with as many as 17 dot balls. He picked up a solitary wicket and gave away just 8 runs. In the video shared by him, his niece can be seen watching him play. After he picked up the wicket, she raised her hands and started cheering loudly.

Khan shared the video with the caption: “This is how my niece Haseeena Celebrate my each wkt.”

Watch:



Khan played a big part in Afghanistan beating Zimbabwe by 35 runs to complete a 3-0 series win. The leggie was the third leading wicket-taker in the series. Although he picked up just four wickets in three games, his economy rate was an impressive 5.08.

He continued his form into the T20I series after being one of the standout bowlers in the three-match ODI series where he picked up seven wickets and gave away runs at an impressive economy rate of 4.52.

It has been a memorable few months for Rashid Khan. In May, he was an integral part of Gujarat Titans and helped the side clinch their maiden IPL title. Khan was brilliant with bat and ball and made crucial contributions in almost all the matches. ‘This year I have batted a bit higher than I have been batting before. The confidence given by the coaching staff and the captain in all the players [is immense]. That's the kind of energy you need," he said during the IPL.