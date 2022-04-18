Watch: Rashid Khan pulls off helicopter shot in GT vs CSK IPL 2022 clash

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan played a remarkable cameo in his debut match as captain against Chennai Super Kings to help his franchise chase down a target of 170 in an IPL 2022 match.

The Titans somehow managed to defeat the defending champions by three wickets with one ball to spare in what proved to be a thrilling contest. With this big win, GT consolidated their spot on the top of the table with 10 points (five wins in six matches).

Khan scored 40 from 21 balls in an innings that consisted of two boundaries and three sixes. With 48 runs needed, the Afghanistan cricketer went ballistic in the 18th over bowled by Chris Jordan wherein he smashed a few boundaries. In that over, GT amassed 25 runs which proved to be the turning point of the game.

Khan enthralled the fans by playing a few shots that were similar to former CSK captain MS Dhoni’s signature style.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Khan’s best of the lot was his hit for maximum through the cover region.

Check the video here:

With some tremendous ball-striking in a crunch situation, it was an innings that should unlock the Afghan warrior’s batting potential in IPL for the time to come.

There were many who reacted to his helicopter shot calling it a ‘breath-taking finish’.

Despite GT struggling at 87 for 5 in the 13th over, Khan and David Miller put on a game-winning partnership of 70 runs. It was Miller, who finished unbeaten on 94 off just 51 balls and smartly scored the winning runs with one ball to spare.

“It’s a dream to captain the team. Special to deliver it with the bat. I consider myself an all-rounder, and want to fulfill that responsibility,” Khan said during the post-match presentation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.