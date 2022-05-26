Watch: Rajat Patidar registers maiden IPL ton; Kohli’s reaction from dugout grabs eyeballs

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar relished the innings of his life during the eliminator of the latest season of the Indian Premier League at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday. After he fetched the maiden century of his IPL career, the Bangalore dugout went on applauding the young talent for overshadowing big names like Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in a crucial game.

After coming in to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered an early blow as they lost opener Faf du Plessis in the very first over. When the skipper left the ground for a golden duck, Rajat Patidar walked in and joined hands with Kohli. The pair stirred the innings quite composedly during the powerplay until Kohli got dismissed in the 9th over. Then Glenn Maxwell came in but couldn’t hold for a long time.

When the batting maestros failed to register any impact, Rajat Patidar took charge of the game and smashed a ton to help the Bangalore side post a mammoth 207 runs on board. The 28-year-old batter completed his century with a maximum in style and took only 49 deliveries to reach there. After he registered the hundred, the entire Bangalore dugout, along with former skipper Virat Kohli, was up on their feet to celebrate the moment.

One of the photographs showing Kohli’s reaction has created waves across the Internet world. Virat Kohli has always been known for motivating junior players. To mark the exceptional knock, Kohli was seen cheering for Patidar for the immense contribution Patidar made in the knockout stage. The photograph went viral and received many reactions from the users.

When the wickets kept falling on the other end, Rajat Patidar held his nerve and led the side to put up a target of 208 in front of KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants. At the end of the innings, Patidar remained unbeaten at 112 runs off 54 deliveries. During the knock, he smoked 12 boundaries and 7 maximums. In reply, Lucknow fell 14 runs short of getting their way to the second qualifier. Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Rajasthan Royals on Friday in the Qualifier-2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

