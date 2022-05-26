Watch: Rajat Patidar corrects Virat Kohli on how to pronounce his surname

In perhaps the biggest match of his career so far, Rajat Patidar displayed tremendous grit, mettle and skills to notch up a hundred – an innings that dominated the Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack and powered Royal Challengers Bangalore past 200.

This was a match-winning effort as it came on a day when the big three of RCB – Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell all failed. Patidar came in at number 3 and never looked bothered or ruffled one bit. 90 of his runs came in boundaries off just 19 deliveries.

It has been an amazing journey for him, he was unsold at the IPL auctions and was snapped up by RCB only as a replacement when Luvnith Sisodia was injured. Ever since, he has been a valuable inclusion to the side and has performed as one of the most assured batters.

Watch the video here:

Speaking with former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli after the match, the right-hander even corrected Kohli when he mispronounced his surname. It was an excellent conversation as Kohli said that he had not seen a better innings than the one played by Patidar that night.

“I told him as well after the game as well that I have seen many impact innings and many innings under pressure over so many years. I have not seen many better than how Rajat played today. Under pressure, big game, first uncapped player,” Kohli told Patidar while speaking to the broadcasters.

Patidar looked fluent from the start and added 66 runs with Kohli for the second wicket after RCB lost Faf du Plessis in the first over. Kohli added that one should understand and appreciate the excellence of the cricketer after an innings like that.

“The magnitude of the game was so big that I was feeling the tension in the air because I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team.” What he did was very very special, I don’t think that anyone should take that for granted. You should understand the excellence of the innings and appreciate as a cricketer, an innings like that,” said Kohli.

Incidentally, his 112 not out is the highest score for an uncapped player in the IPL knockouts history.

