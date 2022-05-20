Watch: Rajasthan Royals trio imitates 'Dhoom Dhadaka Gang', recreate Phir Hera Pheri song

With 16 points in 13 games so far, Rajasthan Royals are now placed at the third position in the points tally. They will aim to cement their place in the top four with a win in their last tie against Chennai Super Kings today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the match, the New Zealand trio of Trent Boult. James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell have come out with a hilarious musical performance. They have taken their Bollywood lip-sync to a next level while performing one of the famous and comical songs of Bollywood.

Watch the video here:

Rajasthan Royals are quite famous for their engagement on social media. Recently, they have posted a video on their official Twitter handle where the Kiwi trio - Boult, Neesham and Mitchell are seen wearing sunglasses and grooving to a song from Akshay Kumar’s Phir Hera Pheri.

In the end, Boult smilingly leaves the platform with some embarrassment. The original song features the famous Bollywood comedy trio of Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal and the name of their group was ‘Dhoom Dhadaka Gang’ in the movie. Referring to the name of the band, Rajasthan Royals have captioned the video, “The Dhoom Dhadaka gang has three new members!”

Users across Twitter burst into laughter after watching their favourite cricket stars imitating some hilarious moves while recreating the song. Some people also praised the admin of Rajasthan’s Twitter account for posting such off-field entertaining content. Since being shared, the 37-second clip has already received more than 6 lakh views and garnered over 23,000 likes.

Rajasthan Royals picked up Boult, Neesham and Mitchell during this year’s IPL mega auction for a price of Rs 8 crores, 1.5 crores and 75 lakhs respectively. Trent Boult has already scalped 12 wickets playing 12 matches and the other two got featured in two games.