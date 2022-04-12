Watch: Rahul Tripathi takes one-handed stunner to remove Shubman Gill during Hyderabad-Gujarat game

Cricket fans at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium were in for a visual treat on Monday when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took on Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.
In the third over of the Titans innings, SRH’s Rahul Tripathi took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Shubman Gill for 7.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the SRH bowler, launched a wide half-volley that Gill slapped hard, but Tripathi at short extra-cover, made a diving effort to his left and pulled off a stunner to see off Gill.
You can watch the video here:
Rahul tripathi stunning catch... #GTvsSRH #SRHvGT pic.twitter.com/UA0focDkgi
— Chinthakindhi Ramudu (O- Negitive) (@RAMURAVANA) April 11, 2022
This was Gill's second single-figure dismissal in this edition so far. Against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gill amassed 84 and 96, both in match-winning affairs. Gill was dismissed for a duck in the first game of the season against Lucknow Super Giants.
Bhuvneshwar collected a couple of wickets to finish with figures of 2/37 as GT posted 162/7 from 20 overs. Led by Kane Williamson's knock of 57, SRH won the match by eight wickets.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Pandya has struggled to manage his bowling workload since undergoing back surgery in 2019.
Tewatia (13 not out off 3 balls), who has a reputation of hitting big sixes in crunch situations, sent the last two balls bowled by Odean Smith for maximums to hand the Titans their third win on the trot.
Chasing 163 for victory, Hyderabad started strongly with a 64-run opening stand between Williamson and Abhishek Sharma (42) before Nicholas Pooran propelled the team to an eight-wicket win with his unbeaten 34 in Mumbai.