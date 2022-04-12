Watch: Rahul Tripathi takes one-handed stunner to remove Shubman Gill during Hyderabad-Gujarat game

Cricket fans at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium were in for a visual treat on Monday when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took on Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

In the third over of the Titans innings, SRH’s Rahul Tripathi took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Shubman Gill for 7.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the SRH bowler, launched a wide half-volley that Gill slapped hard, but Tripathi at short extra-cover, made a diving effort to his left and pulled off a stunner to see off Gill.

You can watch the video here:

This was Gill's second single-figure dismissal in this edition so far. Against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gill amassed 84 and 96, both in match-winning affairs. Gill was dismissed for a duck in the first game of the season against Lucknow Super Giants.

Bhuvneshwar collected a couple of wickets to finish with figures of 2/37 as GT posted 162/7 from 20 overs. Led by Kane Williamson's knock of 57, SRH won the match by eight wickets.