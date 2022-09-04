Watch: Rahul Dravid avoids using word ‘sexy’ during press conference ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Ahead of the exciting Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was all praises for the team’s bowling attack during the interaction with media on Saturday.

Notably, India defeated Pakistan in their thrilling opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 and the Men in Blue will aim to repeat the same on Sunday. However, this time the task will be much more difficult as the star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, while pacer Avesh Khan is likely to miss the match due to illness.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be riding high on confidence as in their previous game, they bundled out Hong Kong for mere 38 runs to win the match by a mammoth 155 runs. Even without their star pacer Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s bowling line-up has caused all sorts of trouble to opposition batters and it will once again pose threat when the Babar Azam-led side takes on Rohit Sharma’s team.

Meanwhile, Dravid was asked about Pakistan’s bowling line-up doing well in the tournament, and while he admitted that the opposition team has a good lineup, he also defended India’s bowlers saying that they have produced desirable results.

Interestingly, Dravid almost used the word ‘sexy’ to describe Pakistan’s bowling attack but refrained from saying it.

Jammy Sir trying to avoid using ‘Sexy’ for pak bowlers 🤣 #indvPakpic.twitter.com/lT2AAmnNuv — Mon (@4sacinom) September 3, 2022

“I wanted to use the word, but I can’t use that word, the word in my mind is coming out of my mouth, but I can’t use it. The point I’m trying to make is… it is a four-letter word that starts with ‘S’, but ok. We might not look glamorous, but we have got the guys who produce results,” Rahul Dravid said during his pre-match press conference.

“The whole purpose of trying to build the squad is that they can play in any conditions. The focus is on tomorrow’s match. I am very confident that we have a really good bowling attack as well. Everyone is very keen to try and achieve many things,” he added.

Dravid’s wittiness had the media personnel in splits as they burst out in laughter.