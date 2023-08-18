Barbados Royals’ hopes were dashed against Saint Lucia Kings as they endured a nightmarish start to their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 campaign. In pursuit of a challenging 202-run target, the Royals faced an unexpected setback when opener Rahkeem Cornwall found himself run-out for a duck in comical fashion. The Barbados Royals went on to lose the match by 54 runs.

Cornwall’s dismissal took place on the very first ball he faced from Matthew Forde. A seemingly casual flick towards Chris Sole at short fine-leg turned into an unexpected run-out as Cornwall was left hilariously short of his crease due to a direct hit from Sole. This unexpected wicket on the opening ball of the innings set the tone for the Royals’ unsuccesful chase.

The Saint Lucia Kings, seeking redemption after an opening-day defeat, put up a commendable performance, securing a convincing 54-run victory over the Barbados Royals. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Kings delivered an impressive batting display, amassing a formidable total of 201/6, the highest score of the season thus far.

Despite a strong showing from Jason Holder in the bowling department, the Kings’ batting lineup displayed resilience, with contributions from various players ensuring a formidable target for the Royals. The Royals’ response faltered, with five wickets falling during the Powerplay and the chase losing momentum. Nyeem Young’s spirited knock of 48 salvaged some pride for the Royals, but it was not enough to change the course of the match.

Saint Lucia Kings’ innings were anchored by a robust partnership between Johnson Charles and Faf Du Plessis, which saw them racing to 61 runs. Although two wickets in Holder’s opening over momentarily shifted the balance, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza steadied the ship, propelling the Kings into a commanding position.

Despite Holder’s impressive figures of 4/38, including the scalps of Raza and Roston Chase, the Kings managed to post a formidable total. The Royals’ pursuit of the 202-run target faltered early, culminating in a disappointing score of 147 all-out.

Saint Lucia Kings emerged victorious, securing their first win of the tournament by capitalizing on the Royals’ batting struggles and their own batting prowess.

Brief Scores: Saint Lucia Kings 201/6 (Sean Williams 47, Faf du Plessis 46; Jason Holder 4/38, Qais Ahmed 2/35) beat Barbados Royals 147 (Young 48, Ferreira 19; Matthew Forde 3/12, Sikandar Raza 1/21) by 54 runs.