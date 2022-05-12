Watch: R Ashwin's crouched batting stance goes viral

All-rounder R Ashwin became a trending topic on social media platforms after his team Rajasthan Royals' match against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League. In the match, the veteran cricketer came up with the weirdest of weird batting styles. He also surprised fans after coming out to bat at number 3 wherein he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

In their designated 20 overs, RR put up 160/6 with Ashwin slamming a valuable 50. The RR all-rounder also grabbed attention for his unique stance while facing Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings of the match.

In the 12th over of RR’s inning, the veteran was facing Yadav and much to the disbelief of cricket fans, Ashwin crouched low while batting. He almost sat down on the pitch by bending his knees before adjusting to a short-ball against the bowler.

Ashwin, who was playing his 104th innings in his 277th Twenty20 match was also able to clear the boundary ropes as well. He was seen stepping out of his crease and whacking Yadav for a six straight down the ground.

This unorthodox batting from Ashwin did seem to have gotten the better of DC’s bowlers as he notched a half-century as well. This was his maiden fifty in all T20 cricket. It took Ashwin 277 T20 matches to register his first half-century in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, the bizarre style of Ashwin batting was circulated on Twitter as IPL fans had the best reaction.

Watch the video here:

Check out a few reactions here:

This IPL season, Ashwin has an average of 22.16 for Royals with a strike rate of 140. Before the start of the rich-cash league, the all-rounder had an average of 13.47 and a strike rate of 114.22 in the T20s.

