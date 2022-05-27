Watch: Paul Stirling hits 34 runs in an over, makes 46-ball century for Birmingham Bears in Vitality Blast

Ireland batter Paul Stirling has been making headlines for his outstanding performance in the Vitality Blast on Thursday, 26 May. During the Birmingham Bears’ opening match against the Northants Steelbacks, Stirling was at his best as he hit a blistering 46-ball hundred, including taking seamer James Sales for 34 runs in an over.

At Edgbaston, the right-handed batter was at his devastating best. He scored 119 off 51 balls including nine fours and 10 sixes. In the 13th over of North Group’s game, the Irish batsman smacked five successive sixes off Northamptonshire bowler Sales and ended the over with a four through third man off the last ball.

However, right-arm pacer Ben Sanderson got rid of Stirling bringing a sigh of relief, but by then the Ireland batter had done quite a bit of damage.

Watch the video here:

The Bears, led by West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, accumulated a gigantic total of 207/3 in the rain-curtained 16-over match. After opting to bat, the Bears found themselves in trouble after batters Alex Davies and Jacob Bethell fell inside the first four overs.

But then Stirling launched a stunning counterattack. The Irish batter put up a partnership of 170 runs with English cricketer Sam Hain off 70 balls. Hain scored 66 runs off 32 balls with nine fours and one six.

English player, Josh Cobb, who leads the Steelbacks tried his best to gather momentum on the field but they were bowled out for 81 in 14.2 overs. Apart from Stirling, spinners Danny Briggs and Jake Lintott were terrific on the field. Lintott finished with figures of 3 for 19 while Briggs finished with 3 for 21; even right-arm fast bowler Henry Brookes took two crucial wickets as well. Surprisingly, the Steelbacks were bowled out for 81 with only three batters reaching double figures.