Watch: Pakistan players catch up with Hong Kong cricketers after Asia Cup win

Pakistan’s Asia Cup journey has been going quite smoothly after a few initial hiccups. After their close five-wicket defeat against India in the opening match, the Babar Azam-led side went all guns blazing against Hong Kong.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a mammoth 193/2 on the board. The fiery bowling attack of the ‘Men in Green’ then sealed the deal by bundling out Hong Kong for just 38 runs with almost 10 overs left to spare. The massive destruction was led by the spin duo — Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz — while young pacer Naseem Shah also got a couple of wickets to his name.

However, after enduring the thumping loss, Hong Kong players were spotted sharing some beautiful moments with their opponents in the dressing room.

Some glimpses of the special meeting have been shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official Twitter handle. To no surprise, the friendly off-field gesture by the players grabbed the attention of the cricket enthusiasts. Since being uploaded, the clip has received over 50,000 views on Twitter. As many as 7,000 users have liked it so far.



In the video, players from both sides like Shadab Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar and Arshad Mohammad can be seen shaking hands with each other. Among other Pakistani cricketers, Mohammad Rizwan smilingly interacted with some players. Haris Rauf and Babar Azam took their time to sign some jerseys and bats. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz was found giving some suggestions to Hong Kong’s wrist spinner.

After the video surfaced on the internet, the meeting gained many plaudits. The comments section saw a special mention of Pakistani cricketers’ humble behaviour. A few users also wished luck to Hong Hong for their upcoming cricketing journey.

A user remarked, “Totally love this gesture by the Pakistani team.”

Another one praised their sportsman spirit.

Here are some other reactions:

Fantastic gesture.

With the massive 155-run victory over Hong Kong, Pakistan have made their way to the Asia Cup Super Four. They will face arch-rivals India on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan will aim to put up a strong competition in front of the Indian side which has remained unbeaten so far in the tournament.

