Watch: On Venkatesh Prasad's 51st birthday, take a look at India pacer's famous duel with Aamer Sohail in 1996 WC

Venkatesh Prasad, former Indian fast bowler, is celebrating his 51st birthday on 5 August. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has wished the cricketer on his birthday and said that his match-winning 5/27 against Pakistan in 1999 is the second-best bowling figures for India at the Men's World Cup.

292 international wickets His match-winning 5/27 against Pakistan in 1999 are the second-best bowling figures for at the Men's World Cup

Cricket World Cup twitter handle shared a 37-second video from the 1996 Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. This is the video of the famous duel between Prasad and Aamer Sohail. The Pakistan batsman came down the track and smashed Prasad for boundary on the off-side and then he went on to have a few words with the bowler. Prasad bounced back in the very next ball, thrashing the stumps and sending Sohail back to the pavilion.

Prasad had many valuable contributions but it is this incident with Sohail that stands out as the most memorable one.

Happy birthday to one of India's finest fast bowlers, Venkatesh Prasad How many of you remember his face-off with Aamer Sohail in the 1996 Men's CWC? pic.twitter.com/Xp3yhNbnW2 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) August 5, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also wished Prasad, their former bowling coach, on his special day.

Here’s wishing India legend and former RCB bowling coach, Venkatesh Prasad, a very Happy Birthday! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/6DYMjngIeS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 5, 2020

#VenkateshPrasad is a former pace bowler of the Indian cricket team. He was honored with the prestigious “Arjuna Award” In the year 2000. We wish him a very #HappyBirthday#Sports #SportsinAP #SAAP #Cricket pic.twitter.com/m8UHGXcuHL — Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (@SportsinAP) August 5, 2020

Venkatesh Prasad made his debut in Indian cricket team in 1994. His performance during a match against West Indies in Mumbai brought him to limelight after he took three wickets while giving away 36 runs.

He made his debut in Test cricket in 1996. Prasad's first and only 10-wicket haul in the format came against South Africa in December 1996.

After his retirement at the age of 35, the former cricketer took to coaching and oversaw the Indian Under-19 side to the World Cup final in 2005-2006.

Prasad was also appointed the bowling coach of Team India and has served as the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kannada actor Sudeep also wished Prasad.

Prasad has played 33 Test matches in which he took 96 wickets. In 161 ODIs that he played, the bowler took 196 wickets.