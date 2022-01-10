Watch: New Zealand's Ross Taylor receives guard of honour from Bangladesh players during 2nd Test at Hagley Oval

As a heart-warming gesture, New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor received a guard of honour from the Bangladesh team during the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Along with this, Taylor also received a standing ovation from the crowd in his final Test for New Zealand.

New Zealand's second Test against Bangladesh will be Taylor’s final appearance in Test cricket after he announced his retirement last month. On 30 December, Taylor made an announcement that the Test series against Bangladesh will be his last. While the One Day International (ODIs) vs Australia and Netherlands will be his last in the shorter format which is scheduled in February and March, he mentioned.

As Taylor walked out to bat in the first innings of the second Test, the Bangladesh players lined up to give a ‘Guard of Honour’ to the veteran batter and applauded him.

The entire Hagley Oval crowd stood up and applauded him for his contribution to the team. Taylor came to bat when New Zealand’s score was at 411 in the 106th over.

Watch the heart-warming video here:

https://twitter.com/sparknzsport/status/1480305112501293056?s=20

Fans on social media applauded the Bangladesh team's gesture and hailed Taylor for his impact on the game. Taylor scored 28 runs before being dismissed by pacer Ebadot Hossain. However, Latham stayed on the pitch for long and scored 252 while Tom Blundell played a 57 run 60-ball cameo.

New Zealand declared their first innings on 521/6. The bowlers then carry forward the momentum and bowled Bangladesh out for 126. If the Kiwis do enforce follow-on, Ross Taylor might not get another chance to bat in the second innings and this will be the last we see him bat in Test cricket.

Taylor has played 112 Tests and is the top run-getter for the Kiwis with 7683 runs at an average of 44.66. He's hit 19 centuries and 35 fifties in his career so far.