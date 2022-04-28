Watch: Muttiah Muralitharan loses his cool after Rashid Khan smacks Jansen for towering sixes

Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a last-over thriller at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Fans were shocked to see how GT snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan smashed four sixes off Marco Jansen's final over.

SRH spin-bowling and strategic coach Muttiah Muralitharan was left frustrated with the defeat. The Sri Lankan legend was seen shouting in frustration in the dugout as his side conceded a five-wicket loss to the Titans. Jansen couldn’t handle the extreme pressure and kept dishing out full-length deliveries, which irked Muralitharan.

When GT needed 22 runs in the last over, all-rounder Tewatia smashed the first ball from Jansen for a six. Khan later smacked a maximum off the third delivery of the over.

GT required nine runs off the final two deliveries of the match. Jansen bowled a low full toss outside off stump, which Khan managed to hit for a six. With another maximum off the last ball, Rashid Khan sealed the deal for his team.

Muttiah Muralitharan, who was watching the nail-biting contest from the dugout, reacted angrily on Jansen’s delivery. A video of the incident, where the bowler is seen venting his frustration, soon went viral.

Watch the video here:

Minutes after Muralitharan’s reaction went viral, fans recalled the time when Rahul Dravid threw his cap in frustration in the tournament's 2014 edition. Dravid, who was the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals, lost his cool when his team was beaten by Mumbai Indians. The thrilling game ended with MI registering a five-wicket victory and making it to the playoffs after successfully chasing down 190.

As for GT, with this win, the Hardik Pandya-led side are on top of the points table with 14 points. They have won seven matches from eight matches played. SRH stand third with 10 points.

