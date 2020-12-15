Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Watch: Mushfiqur Rahim threatens to hit teammate Nasum Ahmed during Bangabandhu T20 Cup match, later apologises

  • FP Trending
  • December 15th, 2020
  • 14:09:41 IST

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim on Monday was seen threatening bowler Nasum Ahmed to hit with the ball. The ugly scene took place during a Bangbandhu T20 Cup contest between his side Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barisal, when Rahim and Ahmed bumped each other while taking the catch of Afif Hossain.

The video of Rahim threatening gesture towards Ahmed went viral on social media. In the eliminator match on Monday, Fortune Barishal needed 45 runs in 19 balls. The team had five wickets in hand. During the last bowl of the 16th over, Barishal's batsman Afif Hossain turned one of his shots towards the vacant short midwicket area. Both Rahim and Ahmed chased after the ball.

Ahmed, who was fielding at short fine leg, slightly collided with Rahim as he was taking the catch. It was then that Rahim threatened to hit his team-mate.

Ahmed can be seen apologising to the skipper for misjudgment, but Rahim, who was also the wicketkeeper of the match, was seen fuming in anger, and continued indicating gesturing with his gloves that the catch was his.

In the Bangabandhu T20 Cup Beximco Dhaka defeated Fortune Barishal by nine runs to make it to the playoffs. However, a number of people took to social media to react to Rahim's threat to hit his teammate.

Rahim on Tuesday, took to his Facebook page to apologise his Nasum Ahmed.

Sharing a picture with Ahmed, Rahim wrote, "First of all officially I would like to apologize to all my fans and spectators regarding the incident that happened yesterday during the match. I have already apologized after the game to my fellow teammate Nasum."

The cricketer also said that the gesture he had shown was not acceptable at all and promised that in future he won’t repeat it on the ground or outside the ground.

Updated Date: December 15, 2020 14:09:41 IST

Tags:

