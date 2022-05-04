Watch: Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma pulls off hilarious prank on Tim David, Dewald Brevis and Riley Meredith

Mumbai Indians youngster Tilak Verma, who is currently the leading run-scorer for his side, pulled off a hilarious prank on his teammates Dewald Brevis, Tim David and Riley Meredith with biscuits. This video was posted by Mumbai Indians where the camp can be seen in a jolly mood. Tilak used toothpaste to replace the original cream in the Oreo biscuits and then went on to offer the same to his three teammates, who were clearly oblivious.

The left-hander then revealed what it was all about towards the end of the video following which all the players had a great laugh. Mumbai Indians posted this video on their various social media handles.

Tilak Varma, who is playing his debut IPL season, has looked the best batter for the Mumbai Indians. He has scored 307 runs in nine games at an impressive average of 43.86 which includes two fifties.

After eight successive defeats, Mumbai Indians finally got off the mark with a win over the Rajasthan Royals last Saturday. However, they are still languishing last with just two points from nine matches.

They now have a chance to build on this winning momentum when they take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Friday, 6 May at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Varma, who hails from Hyderabad, was snapped up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.70 crore in the mega auction. The young batter is Mumbai's top scorer, having scored 307 runs in 9 matches and has impressed with his stroke-making abilities. He has been a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket and scored 180 runs in five games in the Vijay Hazare trophy. He then went on to score 215 runs in seven games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a strike rate of 147.26.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.