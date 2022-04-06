Watch: Mumbai Indians release new anthem for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians have released their new anthem music video, titled "MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE". The video which celebrates the spirit of Mumbai Indians is a part of the “Khelenge Dil KholKe” campaign.

“MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE”, a continuation of their widely appreciated “Khelenge Dil KholKe” campaign for IPL 2022. The music video captures the mood of the Mumbai Indians players and the GenZ, of playing the game of life with all your heart, to imagine the impossible and make it a reality, to never lose faith and giving their best at everything they do. Failure for them is a moment to learn, pick themselves up and move ahead towards their dream," a release from the franchise said.

The MI spokesperson said that the anthem is a reflection of the side's young fans who show their the team every time they take the field.

“Mumbai Indians have always played with passion - Straight from the heart, driven by the motto - never give up. Also, one of our main pillars is the fans that we have across the globe. The anthem is a reflection of the young and GenZ fans, who have continued to support and push us forward, every time we take to the field. Our style of cricket, brand values, and everything that we do, resonates with their values, beliefs and inspires them, which is reflected in the growth of the MI Paltan army over the years," said the MI spokesperson.

"IPL is cricketainment. It’s cricket with huge doses of entertainment mixed in. And while we addressed the fulfilment of dreams of young aspiring cricketers in the last campaign, we wanted to have some fun this time around. The last film was for the aspiring cricketers. This one, though, is for the fans. It’s an all-out visual spectacle with a sing along aspect. It’s a chant for fans to express their love. We owed them something for their love. This is our way of giving them something they can truly own," said Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner - Ogilvy.

MI didn't really have a great start to the campaign in this edition of the IPL after the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered two defeats on the trot in two matches. They would now take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Pune.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.