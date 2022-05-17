Watch: Mumbai Indians pacer Riley Meredith rates Indian street food

Australian pacer Riley Meredith made his debut for Mumbai Indian against Chennai Super Kings on 21 April at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. In the six matches he's played, the lanky fast bowler has taken seven wickets with an average of 26.14 and an economy of 8.32.

Ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad clash, Meredith and batter Aryan Juyal came together to try some Indian street food. In the video, Meredith can be seen trying Sevi puri, Dhai puri, and Bhel puri. He also rated them on a scale of 10.

MI's official YouTube handle labelled it “️Aryan & Riley - over some Indian street food! P.S: Aryan, aap sukha puri toh khilaana bhul gaye!”

As the video begins, Juyal introduces the dishes to Meredith that are placed on a platter. He explains that these popular street foods are found everywhere in India but taste different in every region. While tasting them, Meredith called Sevi puri good and crunchy and rates it eight out of 10.

Coming to Dhai puri, Meredith terms it good and licks his fingers too. He calls it better than the first and gives it a nine out of 10. For tasting the Bhel puri, Meredith uses a spoon and terms it 'not as good as the other two'. He then rates it 7.5 on a scale of 10.

Meredith was acquired by MI in the IPL mega auction for ₹1 crore. He became one of the most expensive uncapped purchases.

Meredith was impressive in the last edition of the Big Bash League. He has played 34 games in BBL and picked up 43 wickets at an impressive average of 23.60.

