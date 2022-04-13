Watch: Mumbai Indians' 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis impresses with his unique carrom playing style

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will face Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (13 April). The team will fight for survival as they have not even won a single match in the tournament so far.

MI's top order includes Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kisha, Suryakumar Yadav with the likes of Kieron Pollard, Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verma form the middle order, but somehow they haven't been able to perform as a unit in this season.

Talented debutant Brevis, who began his IPL career with MI, has currently become a teenage sensation. He scored a quickfire 29 off 19 balls in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The South African cricketer, who took U19 World Cup by storm earlier this year, also dismissed RCB's Virat Kohli in the very first ball of his IPL career, following which he had his fanboy moment when the former India captain had a chat with him after the game.

Hours before Mumbai could lock horns with Punjab, the official Instagram handle of MI shared a video wherein Brevis is seen showcasing his unique carrom playing style.

In the short clip, Brevis — who is also hailed as 'Baby AB' — is seen playing with three fingers (thumb, index and middle fingers). His unique style of playing carrom has since been going viral.

"Waise carrom khelne ka ye kya style hai, @dewald_brevis_17 bhai?" the post read.

Check out the video here:



Brevis was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore in the IPL mega auction for his outstanding batting exploits in the 2021-22 U-19 World Cup. He also broke the record for the highest runs by scoring 506 at an average of 84.33 and a strike-rate of more than 90 at the ICC U-19 World Cup.

Despite India winning the tournament for a record fifth time, Brevis grabbed the limelight for his excellent batting performance. Despite South Africa getting knocked out in the quarter-final, he ended the World Cup as the highest run-getter.

