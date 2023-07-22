Two days after becoming the latest cricketer to represent India in Test cricket, Mukesh Kumar celebrated his maiden international wicket by dismissing Kirk McKenzie.

The Bengal pacer opened his account with the ball in the international game by getting fellow debutant McKenzie caught-behind for 32 on Day 3 of the second Test between West Indies and India at Port of Spain’s Queen’s Park Oval.

The wicket was the first of the day for the Indians and helped break the 46-run second-wicket partnership between Jamaica’s McKenzie and Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. McKenzie perished while attempting to cut a short-of-length delivery from Mukesh that ended up holding its line and got an outside edge.

Watch the dismissal here:

Mukesh Kumar’s maiden Test wicket! A moment for him to savour. A video for you to savour. #INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/fpCQSf1LsF — FanCode (@FanCode) July 22, 2023

Play however, had to be halted right after Mukesh’s dismissal of McKenzie as rain made its way to the Queen’s Park Oval, forcing the ground staff to bring the covers out and eventually washing the remainder of the morning session.

West Indies resumed from their overnight score of 86/1, with Brathwaite having got the home team off to a promising start by forging a 71-run opening partnership with Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Brathwaite would later bring up his 29th Test fifty once play resumed and forge a 40-run third-wicket stand with Jermaine Blackwood before getting castled off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling.

India had earlier rode on Virat Kohli’s knock of 121 — his 29th Test hundred — as well as fifties from Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) to post a challenging first innings total of 438 — their second consecutive 400-plus total after their 421/5 in the first Test in Dominica.

India currently are leading the two-match series 1-0 after thrashing the Windies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test, bowling them out for scores of 150 and 130 inside three days.