Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is indeed enjoying his time away from the game. The current captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Dhoni spends a majority of his time in Ranchi where he is immersed in his passion for vintage cars, adding to his already impressive collection.

In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, Dhoni can be seen driving a vintage red Pontiac Trans-Am 1973 in his hometown Ranchi. Now, his fans are thrilled to see their beloved cricketer zipping around in this vehicle and pursuing his love for cars and bikes. Since the video went viral, plenty of likes and reactions have been flooding the comment box.

Admirers have praised Dhoni for his unique batting style on the cricket field and also his excellent taste in classic cars. Few of them have even said that he could be the only cricketer who was able to fulfil his dream of owning a vast collection of exquisite cars and bikes.

“Dhoni is true car nd bike lover,” wrote one user. “He has the best collection of cars and trophies,” said another.

It should be mentioned here that this was not the first time that the former India captain was seen driving around a vintage car in Ranchi. A previous video showed him enjoying himself behind the wheels of a Rolls Royce Silver Wraith II.

Besides cars, Dhoni also loves his bikes and his collection has always garnered plenty of headlines. Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad had also shared a video from Dhoni’s Ranchi farmhouse, where the legendary captain showcased his extensive collection of bikes. Prasad was amazed by Dhoni’s dedication and passion for his hobbies and said it was incredible looking at his collection.

Dhoni’s well-wishers continue to admire and support him, both for his remarkable cricketing career and fascinating personal interests, making him an inspiring figure on and off the field.

Dhoni underwent surgery to his knee after the IPL and is currently resting and recuperating. It remains to be seen if he makes a comeback to lead CSK once more in the next season of the IPL after leading them to their 5th title this year.