Watch: MS Dhoni shows footvolley skills during IPL 2022 practice session with CSK teammates

As the excitement is building for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, fans are patiently waiting to see their favourite teams set the stage on fire.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 6 March had announced the complete schedule for this year’s much-awaited event. The 15th edition of IPL 2022 will begin from 26 March and end on 29 May.

Weeks ahead of the season-opener, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and few of his teammates were seen enjoying their practice session in Surat, Gujarat with a game of footvolley. For the unversed, footvolley combines facets of football and beach volleyball.

The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of CSK, wherein the 40-year-old cricketer is making heads turn by showcasing his footvolley skills. While having fun with his team members, the the legendary cricketer is also captured preparing for the forthcoming season.

“Namma Special Footvolley segment is Back!” reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

Namma Special Footvolley segment is B⚽CK! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/pXxIe994sG — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022

Currently, few members of the CSK franchise are in Surat for a pre-season training camp. Apart from Dhoni, other team members like KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, Ambati Rayudu, and Tushar Deshpande have begun their practice after completing their quarantine period.

The Dhoni-led CSK team will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on the first day of this year’s IPL.

Meanwhile, CSK has always shared regular updates of their training or fun session on social media for their fans. Days ago, they had shared a video of Dhoni and his team members being welcomed in Surat. For their warm welcome, fans in large numbers queued up on the roads cheering for the team as soon as the bus arrived at the stadium.

Here is the complete squad for Dhoni-led CSK (IPL 2022): MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishaanth, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwayne Bravo, N Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner and Prashant Solanki